Drama as pastor is arrested with marijuana during church service

The congregation of House of Grace Ministries Service in Highfield, Zimbabwe were stunned on Sunday when police stormed the church during service to arrest their leader, Prophet Shame Hungwe who they caught with a sack full of marijuana.
According to iharare, a couple had surrendered the sack full of marijuana and bottles of broncleer cough syrup to the man of God following his prophecy into their lives.
After handing them over to the pastor, Police storm the church building and disrupted Prophet Hungwe’s service.
In frustration to arrest the couple who had already escaped before the police arrived at the church, the prophet was arrested during his service and was taken to Machipisa police station.
Out of love for their prophet, congregations were reportedly involved in an altercation with the police officers as the clergy was being taken to the police station and the police were forced to fire gunshots into the air to disperse the crowd.
Narrating the scene to H-Metro after he was released, Prophet Hungwe said a couple brought a sack full of marijuana while another family brought knobkerries and traditional regalia and snuff following his prophecy into their lives.
“This is my first time to be taken to a police station in my life but I just carried my part of ministering to families and they were repented and brought things they use in their lifestyles,” said Prophet Hungwe.“I do not know how the couple disappeared from the church upon the arrival of the police officers. I made a prophecy to the couple about their dealings and they confirmed dealing in illicit drugs at their house and they later came back with a sack full of drugs and bottles of broncleer.
We respect the rule of law and law enforcement agents are there to help us on issues that have nothing to do with spiritual deliverance.What was revealed to me was that the couple uses charms in their dealings and this lead them to keep such drugs without being arrested. I asked them to join a prayer line for deliverance and they disappeared after reports of police presence. I am prepared to deliver the family and I love them,” said Prophet Hungwe.
