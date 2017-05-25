 Drake’s alleged new baby mama releases her first baby bump pic | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Drake’s alleged new baby mama releases her first baby bump pic

Sophie Brussaux claims she's pregnant for Drake. Now her publicist Jonathan Hay has released a statement on the baby. Here’s what he told Perez Hilton:
In my opinion, it seems as though Drake’s first child will become October’s very own, as that’s the month his baby girl is expected.


Drake’s lucky number is 13 and the expected due date of his first born is October 13. I believe that based on the conception date, and what Sophie’s doctor has assured… this is without question Drake’s daughter on the way. Sophie is only wanting peace with Drake as they will be co-parenting for life.
Posted by at 5/25/2017 10:02:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts