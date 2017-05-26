 Doyin Okupe disagrees with Osinbajo saying prayers and fasting alone cannot grow Nigeria | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

Doyin Okupe disagrees with Osinbajo saying prayers and fasting alone cannot grow Nigeria

Former media aide to former president Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, says he disagrees with acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who says prayer and fasting alone cannot help grow Nigeria if the needed hardwork is not put into it. Osinbajo said this when he spoke with some civil servants in Abuja on Wednesday May 24th.
8 comments:

Anonymous said...

Jesus Lord have mercy.Abeg someone should give this guy a brain because his village people are using his brain to soak garri.

26 May 2017 at 09:18
Anonymous said...

Doyin Okupe does not have two brain cells that you can rub together. Why bother listening to him?

26 May 2017 at 09:18
OSINANL said...

OKAY!

26 May 2017 at 09:20
Christie said...

when doyin okupe was with jonathan government he should have advised his oga not to do anything except fasting and praying and he would have

been sacked. now he is trying to turn osinbajo into an ineffectual buffoone.

26 May 2017 at 09:22
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

With God everything is possible. But you as a human must work towards is to make it possible but God first.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

26 May 2017 at 09:22
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

The man sef


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 09:24
Olumide said...

I think these just think they have a right to spew out rubbish. Think before you talk sir. This is something my five year old nephew would not even insuniate. Damn!

26 May 2017 at 09:31
niffyt said...

The VP said prayers alone cannot help the country and he is correct. Oya start praying and fabric and don't work naaa. Lazy bones

26 May 2017 at 09:31

Post a Comment

