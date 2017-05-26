Don't lose that asset to financial difficulties!

To meet these pressing financial needs crying for attention, many people resort to taking out loans while using some of their asset as collateral and in an event of a bad loan, there is a possibility of losing these assets.
With the new Asset Cash Loan – ACL, from Rosabon Financial Services, this is an entirely avoidable situation as the ACL was introduced to increase people’s access to credit facilities without losing their assets. Simply put, vehicle owners can now use their vehicles to access affordable loan facilities based on its value, while they continue to make use of their vehicles all through the loan tenor.
This is a WIN-WIN solution for individuals because rather than lose complete ownership of their vehicles during the loan tenor, they are able to retain them for daily operational or business uses which contributes to an increase in profit, making it easier to repay their loans.
Just like all our Loan Facilities, the ACL is quick and affordable; it however comes with lower interest rates than the regular loans and is customized to suit the needs of individual customers. That’s not all; we have a structured repayment structure of upto 8 months, lifting the pressure/stress of bulk repayment off our customers.
Accessing this facility is quite seamless once you have a proof of employment and a stable flow of income. Once all forms of documentation including passport photographs, valid means of ID, etc have been confirmed and approved, the customer gets credited within 48 hours.
For more information on ACL visit our office at Plot 789 a, First Floor, Nigerian Reinsurance Building (opposite BOI), Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District, Abuja, our website: www.rosabon-finance.com/Loan , send a mail to clientservices@rosabon-finance.com or call our customer service representatives on 08150991085.
*Terms and Conditions apply!
