Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Donald Trump condemns 'evil losers' who bombed Manchester last night

US President, Donald Trump has condemned the "evil losers" who carried out the Manchester attack last night. During a joint appearance with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas this morning, Trump said,
 'I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack, and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims.
So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life. I won't call them monsters, because they would like that term, they would think that's a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that's what they are." 
He continued to say,
 'we must be resolute in condemning such acts in a single, unified voice. Peace is a choice we must make each day." 
