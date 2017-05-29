 Don Jazzy, Mo Abudu and Richard Mofe Damijo go on a boat ride around the French Riviera | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 29 May 2017

Don Jazzy, Mo Abudu and Richard Mofe Damijo go on a boat ride around the French Riviera

Johnnie Walker Influencers –Don Jazzy, Mo Abudu and Richard Mofe Damijo alongside their Indian counterparts – Indian TV Presenter, Rannvijah Singh Singha; and Bollywood Superstar, Sophie Choudry went on a boat ride  en route to the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix Race Day. Later in the day, Don Jzy met with McLaren Honda driver, Sergio Perez and F1 legend and former Champion, Mika Hakkinen. Legendary F1 commentator Murray Walker once said “In Formula 1, anything can happen, and it usually does...” More photos after the cut...





