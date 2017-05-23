 Do you want to sell on Jumia? Easy! Sign up yourself in 5mins | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Do you want to sell on Jumia? Easy! Sign up yourself in 5mins

Did you know over 200million customers visit Jumia daily in search of goods and services? Bet you did not know that. Sign up yourself in 5 minutes to sell on Jumia and get your products to more customers.
Becoming a vendor is a seamless process with Jumia’s self-signup; a DIY process where you can become a vendor on Jumia in exactly 5minutes.

Selling on Jumia comes with many benefits:
  •     1,000,000 visitors to your shop monthly
  •     0% commission for the first 30 days following registration
  •     Free photo session for your first 30 Items, periodic marketing push and a 24/7 store.
Sign up in 3 simple steps:
Step 1: Fill the registration form. Don’t forget to read and accept our Seller Agreement.
Step 2: Complete the dedicated training session for new sellers and become an e-commerce expert in minutes.
Step 3: List more than five Products and start selling. Simple!

Click here to sign up and be on your way to becoming a Jumia millionaire

