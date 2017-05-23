Do you want to sell on Jumia? Easy! Sign up yourself in 5mins

Becoming a vendor is a seamless process with Jumia’s self-signup; a DIY process where you can become a vendor on Jumia in exactly 5minutes.
Selling on Jumia comes with many benefits:
- 1,000,000 visitors to your shop monthly
- 0% commission for the first 30 days following registration
- Free photo session for your first 30 Items, periodic marketing push and a 24/7 store.
Step 1: Fill the registration form. Don’t forget to read and accept our Seller Agreement.
Step 2: Complete the dedicated training session for new sellers and become an e-commerce expert in minutes.
Step 3: List more than five Products and start selling. Simple!
Click here to sign up and be on your way to becoming a Jumia millionaire
