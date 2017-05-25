Do you agree?

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
So who will eat the remaining?
Stupidity, may be you shouldn't eat it atal
Yes I agree. It's a test
What is the motive behind the meal,if I don't eat atal I think they'll be happy.
Which kain poverty mentality be that? So you mean I don't ve a good home training if I ate all the meat IN MY FOOD?! Na wa
Lol how does home training correlate with eating meat. Nigerians and their slavery mentality.
Abeg chop everything DebiexBassie-Joy&Pain MP3
It goes back to the single treasury account #dontaskme #youshouldknow #9ija. It is the mother-in-law way of knowing her daughter-in-law is filled with the holy spirit, if not why would she be eating meat like a witch.
But are you not supposed to finish the food as a sign of respect? #confused
Post a Comment
10 comments:
So who will eat the remaining?
Stupidity, may be you shouldn't eat it atal
Yes I agree. It's a test
What is the motive behind the meal,if I don't eat atal I think they'll be happy.
Which kain poverty mentality be that? So you mean I don't ve a good home training if I ate all the meat IN MY FOOD?! Na wa
Lol how does home training correlate with eating meat. Nigerians and their slavery mentality.
Abeg chop everything
DebiexBassie-Joy&Pain MP3
It goes back to the single treasury account #dontaskme #youshouldknow #9ija. It is the mother-in-law way of knowing her daughter-in-law is filled with the holy spirit, if not why would she be eating meat like a witch.
But are you not supposed to finish the food as a sign of respect? #confused
But are you not supposed to finish the food as a sign of respect? #confused
Post a Comment