 Diamond Platinumz's baby mama, Zari Hassan's billionaire ex-husband dies in South Africa at age 39 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Diamond Platinumz's baby mama, Zari Hassan's billionaire ex-husband dies in South Africa at age 39

Diamond Platinumz's girlfriend Zari Hassan’s ex-husband, Ivan Don Ssemwanga has passed away. He was aged 39.

The billionaire businessman died this morning at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria South Africa, where he was admitted barely two weeks ago in critical condition after he fell unconscious at his home following a heart condition that burst two of his blood vessels. 
Zari Hassan took to her social media handle to break the sad news of Ivan’s passing. She described him as a special, charming person and a hero to their three sons.
"God loves those that are special and that's exactly who you were & I guess that's why he wanted you to himself." she wrote.
"You have touched and helped thousands, you did wonders and I remember you telling me "life is too short let me live it to the fullest", this very dark hour it makes sense why you always said those words to me. To your sons, you were a hero-some kind of superman. Anyone who has ever been in your presence knows what a charming person you were. You will be missed and remembered in so many ways. You were IVAN THE GREAT! Rest in peace DON"
Posted by at 5/25/2017 03:23:00 pm

12 comments:

Junior said...

see as you linked the two men as if they are related in some sort of way... choii diamind platinum's baby mama's ex! if it had

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

to do with blood vessels then it means that he had heart/cardiovascular disease.

25 May 2017 at 15:31
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

So young !


... Merited happiness

25 May 2017 at 15:40
Emeka Izuogu said...

RIP to him

Debie Rise ft Bassey - Joy&Pain mp3

25 May 2017 at 15:44
PHEZTURZ said...

Seeing Is Beleiving With Screenshots..

Very Hot: How to Get Etisalat Free 2GB & Above Rocking Like Mad



Awoof Berekete

25 May 2017 at 15:52
joyous baba,LindaIkeji First cousin said...

so sad! rip

25 May 2017 at 15:58
Oghenetega said...

Such a young Man..
May his soul RIP

25 May 2017 at 15:59
Anonymous said...

It's a pity..o RIP

25 May 2017 at 16:01
parrot said...

Some women no dey ever date broke guys sha! From Wealth to Wealth

25 May 2017 at 16:05
Ade Olasengbe said...

So sad, may his soul rest in peace

25 May 2017 at 16:12
Emi Nduka David said...

The transient nature of man.Life cut off in its prime.He was so special yet he was your ex!

25 May 2017 at 16:15
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

25 May 2017 at 16:22
Anonymous said...

I beg I'm confused. Baby mama, ex husband, ex etc. Anyway RIP. So young. This life. U guys see that money can't buy or keep it. In fact nothing can so let's enjoy it while we can. If u have money enjoy it, if u have friends enjoy them. Life is too short

25 May 2017 at 16:44

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts