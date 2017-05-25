Diamond Platinumz's baby mama, Zari Hassan's billionaire ex-husband dies in South Africa at age 39

Diamond Platinumz's girlfriend Zari Hassan’s ex-husband, Ivan Don Ssemwanga has passed away. He was aged 39.
The billionaire businessman died this morning at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria South Africa, where he was admitted barely two weeks ago in critical condition after he fell unconscious at his home following a heart condition that burst two of his blood vessels.
The billionaire businessman died this morning at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria South Africa, where he was admitted barely two weeks ago in critical condition after he fell unconscious at his home following a heart condition that burst two of his blood vessels.
"God loves those that are special and that's exactly who you were & I guess that's why he wanted you to himself." she wrote.
"You have touched and helped thousands, you did wonders and I remember you telling me "life is too short let me live it to the fullest", this very dark hour it makes sense why you always said those words to me. To your sons, you were a hero-some kind of superman. Anyone who has ever been in your presence knows what a charming person you were. You will be missed and remembered in so many ways. You were IVAN THE GREAT! Rest in peace DON"
12 comments:
see as you linked the two men as if they are related in some sort of way... choii diamind platinum's baby mama's ex! if it had
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
to do with blood vessels then it means that he had heart/cardiovascular disease.
So young !
... Merited happiness
RIP to him
Debie Rise ft Bassey - Joy&Pain mp3
Seeing Is Beleiving With Screenshots..
Very Hot: How to Get Etisalat Free 2GB & Above Rocking Like Mad
Awoof Berekete
so sad! rip
Such a young Man..
May his soul RIP
It's a pity..o RIP
Some women no dey ever date broke guys sha! From Wealth to Wealth
So sad, may his soul rest in peace
The transient nature of man.Life cut off in its prime.He was so special yet he was your ex!
RIP
I beg I'm confused. Baby mama, ex husband, ex etc. Anyway RIP. So young. This life. U guys see that money can't buy or keep it. In fact nothing can so let's enjoy it while we can. If u have money enjoy it, if u have friends enjoy them. Life is too short
Post a Comment