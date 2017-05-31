Dettol Week 1 winners

They generated the highest likes during the week; bagging amazing gifts of a brand new Samsung Phone and a shopping voucher courtesy Dettol! We wish them the best of luck in the competition as the race to win a brand new car continues.
The next winner maybe you.Exciting Prizes such as the NEW Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime + and Shopping Vouchers are being carted away weekly! Do not be left out.
To join the Challenge,
· Buy Dettol Eventone Soap
· Upload a picture holding the Dettol Eventone soap
· Get your friends to like your post and increase your chances of winning fantastic prizes weekly!
Do not forget to Tag and follow @DettolNigeria across Social Media Platforms and use the hashtag #Ihaveeventone2!
The Dettol Even Tone Soap is specially designed for the African Skin. It removes 99.9% of germs and also contains Apricot Seeds . It exfoliates the skin , removing dead skin cells and excess oil and dirt that cause blemishes, to give you a Healthier Skin Feel.
This is why Simi has opted to join the #IHaveEventone2 Challenge.Soldiers in the #SimiArmy or not, you cannot help but love the beautiful Songstress with the flawless, germ free Skin! Join in to win big! The ultimate price of a brand new car is still up to be won!Watch, in the link below;
