Friday, 26 May 2017

DemocracyDay: Federal Government declares Monday, May 29, as Public Holiday 

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 29 as Public Holiday to celebrate the 2017 Democracy Day. A statement from the office of the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, congratulated Nigerians for witnessing yet another Democracy Day and assuring “Nigerians of the government’s continued efforts towards guaranteeing security, revitalizing the economy and tackling corruption, which are the three main focused areas of this administration.


While a lot has been achieved in the area of security, particularly in the northeast, and in tackling corruption, recent statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics have shown tremendous improvement of the country’s GDP. No doubt the nation is closer to getting out of recession, particularly with the recently launched Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which seeks to revitalize the nation’s economy soonest.

With the recently signed Executive Orders on Ease of Doing Business, we have opened our doors wider for both domestic and foreign investors”.
5/26/2017 07:38:00 am

