Dear Parent, if your child didn’t pass JAMB, they can sign up to learn how to speak French, play the violin or piano and learn profitable crafts. Meet us at our Expo

It’s no longer news as the UTME 2017 results just got released with many cases of failure and a huge number getting below the required cut-off mark for their respective courses. This has become a major scare for students and disheartening case for many parents.While you worry and think of the next line of action Prepclass have been proactive bringing to every parent the best way to maximize this time and position their child for the success ahead…continue reading
Every failure carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit - Napoleon Hill
As experts in academics and educational consulting we believe a lot more can be achieved after every failure hence we are committed to the all-round success of every student even after a major setback.
Do you know that your child can be exceptional and achieve more in the most amazing ways that will cost you absolutely nothing? Yes, NOTHING! We are bringing to you a meet and greet between our most experienced tutors and parents of learners or learners.
At this event, parents of learners and learners would be able to meet language tutors, violin tutors, piano tutors, tutors that teach fashion sketches, craft instructors, numeracy tutors, reading and writing tutors, math tutors and even experts in guidance and counselling.
Prepclass would like to know some of your preferences at this meet and greet. Kindly fill this form to tell them the type of tutors you would like to meet.
Remember to fill the form by clicking here >> http://bit.ly/2qmQKKK
For those of you curious as to what to expect at this meet and greet watch this amazing video of a Prepclass music tutor.
