Friday, 26 May 2017

Davido, His namesake, The wire transfer and all the drama

So, Davido is trending on Twitter and it's not for a very good reason. Remember two weeks ago when has offered to pay the tuition fee of his namesake, David Adeleke, who appears to be a journalist (Read Here).

Apparently, the poor guy has not received any form of help from Davido till date and he's beginning to loose his cool. So he tweeted a couple f cryptic messages (This feeling of entitlement though)
And boom! Someone picked it up from there and came for Davido from all angles. Twitter User, Osarumen Osamuyi called out Davido for promising to help the poor boy only to leave him high and dry.

Davido in his defense tweeted, 'Yea I sent a wire yday from my American account which will reach him on Monday it's an international transfer so you wouldn't understand'.

See all the tweets and drama below...


Nicole said...

okay, so he has started to feel like he is entitled to the money that davido promised him? lol. see why you should only

promise people money only when you are actually willing to give out the money.

26 May 2017 at 20:47
Davido's driver said...

Oloshis should let my oga be

26 May 2017 at 20:48

