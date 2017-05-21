 Daughter of President Buhari's aide, Moremi Ojudu, expresses sadness after learning a basket of tomato is now N25k | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Daughter of President Buhari's aide, Moremi Ojudu, expresses sadness after learning a basket of tomato is now N25k

Moremi who is the daughter of President Buhari's Special Adviser on Political matters, Femi Ojudu, took to her facebook page to express sadness over the increasing price of a basket of tomato. Sharing photos of herself at the market place, Moremi wrote:

"My face when I hear basket of tomatoes is N25, 000. The one in the crates, N10, 000. The small basket I bought N12, 000. See my Abokis looking on.... It's so tough dwelling in Nigeria. Where are we headed?". 



6 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

That's a billion dollar question, "where are we headed?

21 May 2017 at 06:52
dee boi said...

Social media pity face is all I see, stop all the drama abeg make u park somewhere... dee

21 May 2017 at 06:59
Swtswt Eze said...

I bought small pieces for 500 to bad

21 May 2017 at 07:10
Anonymous said...

Continue u this biafrans, we very well know the girl is at loggerheads with her dad. U didnt have to mention his name in this, moremi is frustrated cos no basket of tomato cost 25k. Guess what? It wont change anything in 2019 cos ur fans here are biafrans who didnt vote baba in 2015 when he won, they still wont vote for him in 2019 but APC will still win. Biafrans population means nothing in the real play of politics in nigeria. This is a fact madam! I'd worry about biafra republic if I were u

21 May 2017 at 07:21
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Na waoo

21 May 2017 at 07:45
victor kelvin said...

She should not make me finish her this Sunday morning ooo... mtcheww

21 May 2017 at 07:58

