Dano promotes milk drinking, drums support for World Milk Day in Nigeria

This formed part of the discussion at a press briefing organized by TG Arla in collaboration with the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) to commemorate the 2017 World Milk Day themed, Raise a Glass.
The discussion which attracted the presence of key officials of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Ministry of Health among other stakeholders in the health sector linked milk intake to the overall well-being and full development of the Nigerian child.
President, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Dr. Bartholomew Brai while speaking on the theme of the 2017 World Milk Day urged Nigerians to embrace milk drinking.
He said,
“Malnutrition is a major problem affecting a large section of Nigeria’s population and has been further aggravated with the displacement of persons in the North East. There is no better time for stakeholders to come together to address the challenges of Malnutrition in Nigeria. Milk intake can go a long way in helping to tackle this problem as milk contains the essential amino acids which the body is incapable of producing by itself. It is therefore important for us as stakeholders to enjoin Nigerians to regard milk consumption as top priority’’.
Dr. Brai lauded Dano on the initiative and affirmed NSN’s commitment to partner the brand to create an avenue to increase awareness on milk consumption among Nigerians.
The Managing Director, Mr. Mads Burmester stated that TG Arla is taking the lead on creating a common platform alongside the Nutrition Society of Nigeria to drive milk’s relevance in curbing the malnutrition problems in Nigeria.
“By highlighting the day and its importance to Nigeria and the Nigerian child, we aim for a big positive burst around milk and create a foundation to promote milk consumption in Nigeria. As a leading brand and key player in Nigeria’s dairy sector, we will intensify efforts at equipping Nigerian mothers with our range of healthy and affordable products to improve the wellbeing of the Nigerian child. We believe this sort of forum and stakeholder engagement would further bolster this cause”.
Country Category Manager, Mr. Olumide Aniyikaiye said Dano would continue to provide Nigerian mothers and other Nigerians with healthy, nutritional and affordable range of Milk products, capable of boosting the mental and physical wellbeing for the young and old.
“Dano milk has been a major player in Nigeria’s dairy sector for more than 30 years. During this period of time, we have provided Nigerian mothers with dairy products for their children. This explains why we are championing milk drinking habit through this conversation.
‘’Our products are natural, delicious and full of essential vitamins and minerals for children and adults. Our plain milk powder and UHT milk varieties ranging from skimmed, semi-skimmed to full cream milk satisfies each generation’s milk needs.
The World Milk Day, a significant day created by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is celebrated annually on June 1st. It was created in 2001 by FAO to raise awareness for milk as a global food for healthy living. The Day provides stakeholders with the opportunity to focus attention on milk and to publicise activities connected with milk & the milk industry globally.
3 comments:
Peak has 8.7% protein, three crown has 7.4% protein with good milk fat content, hope Dano milk is working on their protein and milk fat content.
Nice
... Merited happiness
Excellent
Post a Comment