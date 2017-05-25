 Dwyane Wade's baby mama Aja Metoyer insists her son is no 'on-break baby...' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Dwyane Wade's baby mama Aja Metoyer insists her son is no 'on-break baby...'

In 2014, Basketball player Dwyane Wade fathered a child while 'on-break' from his relationship with Gabrielle Union. The baby mama, Basketball Wives LA star Aja Metoyer tells OK Magazine, that label is wrong, that her child is no 'on-break' baby.
“I think that a little bit of mathematics needs to be done. I’ve known the person ten years. My son is not a break baby. He’s almost four. Do the math. I’ve never been a mistress, side chick, any of those things. I’m not a homewrecker… I wish I was a little Jezebel, you know? It might have worked out for me better that way."
“I’ve been cheated on, do you think I’m going to be an accomplice? Someone cheated with my man, why would I put that pain on someone else?”
Aja also has two children with Damon Wayans Jr.
