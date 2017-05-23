 Customs Service intercepts 584 cartons of smuggled poultry products | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Customs Service intercepts 584 cartons of smuggled poultry products

Nigeria Customs Service on Saturday intercepted a DAF Truck with 584 cartons of Smuggled Frozen Poultry Products neatly concealed with 569 rolls of water hose, along Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

Releasing photos of the seized goods this week, the Customs service revealed that it has a duty Paid Value of Three Million, One Hundred and Fifty Three, Six Hundred Naira Only. (N3,153,600)
 More photos after the cut.



