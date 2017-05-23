 Cultural appropriation: SA rapper, AKA comes for Beyonce over her African themed baby show | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Cultural appropriation: SA rapper, AKA comes for Beyonce over her African themed baby show

Rapper Aka isn't too pleased with Beyonce over her African themed baby shower. Over the weekend, Beyonce, who's expecting twins with her husband JayZ, had a baby shower 'Carter Push Party' at a private residence in Beverly Hills. The theme has however raised some questions as some people feel its cultural appropriation (the adoption or use of the elements of one culture by members of another culture).

South African Rapper, AK, expressed this in a tweet and the bey hive responded immediately. See more tweets after the cut.















9 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

Beehive is always there to answer any idiot... No worries to queenB

23 May 2017 at 12:00
Davido's driver said...

He got roasted

23 May 2017 at 12:08
Agbomen said...

Why u no jus mentain your lane, aka?? Na so u like insults??!! Chai.

23 May 2017 at 12:25
Maudlyn said...

😅😅😅😅😅😅 this sissy is an idiot sha! Why can't he rap in thick South African accent fa ? Instead he'll be flexing fake American accent. Abeg he should go and lick okro wey nor get salt.

23 May 2017 at 12:35
Anonymous said...

This one is a goat. Must u be interested in the going to d country to do a themed baby shower? Besides she came to Naija.black people don't have sense. They can't stick to thier own.

23 May 2017 at 12:42
obioma said...

Lol...o boi!! AKA don suffer o.as if dey were waiting 4 im to comment.next time he wl mind his whack business

23 May 2017 at 12:47
Anonymous said...

failed rapper..always faking american accent when he never lived there...

23 May 2017 at 12:53
Anonymous said...

i hope he is not of cocaine

23 May 2017 at 12:54
Anonymous said...

Loooooool. Aka manh! Really? Bonang come get ur man, he dying

23 May 2017 at 12:58

Post a Comment

