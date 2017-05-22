Councillor looks mortified and gives awkward response after colleague proposes marriage during a public meeting (video)

To end his last speech as council chairman, Trollope-Bellew said:
"Finally I've got one last question for a member of this council. Councillor Miss Rosemary Woolley, will you marry me?''
Councillors in the chamber broke into applause, while Ms Woolley stared open-mouthed in disbelief. After a period of silence, one woman sitting next to her said: "Are you going to say something?"
Eventually, Ms Woolley stood and said: "Um, can I think about it?" before she added "Of course I will."
The new couple received an ovation before Trollope-Bellew embraced his new fiance in front of colleagues and said: "Now you'll see why I told you to put on the warpaint."
See the video below. .
No comments:
Post a Comment