Complete list of winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2017

Top Artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
WINNER: Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Male Artist
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Top Duo/Group:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N' Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
WINNER: Drake
Beyoncé
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
WINNER: Drake
The Chainsmokers
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
WINNER: Drake
The Chainsmokers
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist:
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
WINNER: Drake
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
WINNER: BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
WINNER: Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist:
WINNER: Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour:
WINNER: Beyoncé
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist:
WINNER: Drake
J. Cole
Desiigner
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour:
WINNER: Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour:
WINNER: Kenny Chesney
Luke Bryan
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist:
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour:
WINNER: Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist:
WINNER: Juan Gabriel
J Balvin
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist:
WINNER: Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist:
WINNER: Kirk Franklin
Jekalyn Carr
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Beyoncé LemonadeWINNER: Drake ViewsRihanna AntiTwenty One Pilots BlurryfaceThe Weeknd Starboy
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:
WINNER: Hamilton: An American Musical
MoanaPurple RainSuicide Squad: The AlbumTrolls
Top R&B Album:
WINNER: Beyoncé Lemonade
Bruno Mars 24K MagicFrank Ocean BlondeRihanna AntiThe Weeknd Starboy
Top Rap Album:
WINNER: Drake Views
Cole 4 Your Eyez OnlyKevin Gates IslahDJ Khaled Major KeyA Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service
Top Country Album:
WINNER: Chris Stapleton Traveller
Jason Aldean They Don't KnowFlorida Georgia Line Dig Your RootsBlake Shelton If I'm HonestKeith Urban Ripcord
Top Rock Album:
WINNER: Metallica Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
The Lumineers CleopatraRadiohead A Moon Shaped PoolRed Hot Chili Peppers The GetawayTwenty One Pilots Blurryface
Top Latin Album:
WINNER: Juan Gabriel Los Dúo 2
J Balvin EnergiaCNCO Primera CitaJuan Gabriel Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo MagallanesLos Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho Recuerden Mi Estilo
The Chainsmokers Bouquet (EP)
The Chainsmokers Collage (EP)
Flume SkinKygo Cloud NineWINNER: Lindsey Stirling Brave Enough
Top Christian Album:
WINNER: Lauren Daigle How Can It Be
Casting Crowns The Very Next ThingJoey + Rory HymnsHillary Scott & The Scott Family Love RemainsSkillet Unleashed
Top Gospel Album:
WINNER: Tamela Mann One Way
Kirk Franklin Losing My ReligionTravis Greene The HillTasha Cobbs One Place: LiveHezekiah Walker Better: Azusa - The Next Generation 2
WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Top Selling Song:
WINNER: Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Top Radio Song:
WINNER: Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
WINNER:Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Rihanna "Needed Me"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
WINNER: Desiigner "Panda"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Top Collaboration:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Rihanna "Needed Me"
Rihanna Featuring Drake "Work"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Top R&B Collaboration:
WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake "Come And See Me"
Rihanna Featuring Drake "Work"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "I Feel It Coming"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Top Rap Song:
WINNER: Desiigner "Panda"
Drake "Fake Love"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad And Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Top Rap Collaboration:
WINNER: Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello "Bad Things"
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad and Boujee"
Top Country Song:
WINNER: Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK "Setting The World On Fire"
Florida Georgia Line "H.O.L.Y."
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw "May We All"
Little Big Town "Better Man"
Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Top Country Collaboration:
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King "Different For Girls"
WINNER: Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK "Setting The World On Fire"
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens "Kill A Word"
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw "May We All"
Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill "Sober Saturday Night"
Top Rock Song:
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors "Sucker For Pain"
Twenty One Pilots "Ride"
Twenty One Pilots "Stressed Out"
X Ambassadors "Unsteady"
Top Latin Song:
WINNER: Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer"
Daddy Yankee "Shaky Shaky"
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin "Duele El Corazon"
Shakira Featuring Maluma "Chantaje"
Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna "This Is What You Came For"
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ "Cold Water"
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber "Let Me Love You"
Top Christian Song:
WINNER: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family "Thy Will"
Lauren Daigle "Trust In You"
Skillet "Feel Invincible"
Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal "Eye Of The Storm"
Zach Williams "Chain Breaker"
Top Gospel Song:
WINNER: Travis Greene "Made A Way"
Jekalyn Carr "You're Bigger"
Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard "Put A Praise On It"
Kirk Franklin "Wanna Be Happy?"
Hezekiah Walker "Better"
