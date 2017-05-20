 Comedian Martin Lawrence takes a cute photo with his three daughters | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Comedian Martin Lawrence takes a cute photo with his three daughters

Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence, 52, has three beautiful girls, Iyanna Faith, (16) Amara Trinity (14) and Jasmine Page Lawrence (21 - his daughter with his first wife, Patricia Southall)
Posted by at 5/20/2017 08:16:00 pm

5 comments:

Jeremy said...

so he has these kind of grown up daughters, who knew. his daughters areolder than

click here now for penis enlargement

will smiths eldest son jaden smith. anyway they are beautiful melanin queens as linda would say.

20 May 2017 at 20:24
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lovely family

20 May 2017 at 20:48
Vivian Reginalds said...

why do they have IGBO names?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 21:06
Agbomen said...

Funny guy.

20 May 2017 at 21:09
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Wow, they r cute.


Long live LIB

20 May 2017 at 21:46

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts