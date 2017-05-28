 Comedian Basketmouth shares opinion on the hardest part of parenting | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 28 May 2017

Comedian Basketmouth shares opinion on the hardest part of parenting

Father-of-three, Basketmouth today shared what he feels is the most difficult task of parenting. In a post on his Instagram page, the comedian wrote;
"Paying our children's school fees, buying their clothes and feeding them is the 'easiest' part of parenting. The hardest part is making time for them and ensuring they become honest, respectful, successful, confident and most especially.....Making sure they know God and live by his ways."
