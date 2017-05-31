The comedian has co-hosted CNN's annual New Year's Eve program alongside Anderson Cooper since 2007. Not only was she fired, but has now also lost an endorsement deal with a company that makes ergonomic footstools. A planned stand-up appearance on July 22 was also cancelled.
CNN terminates agreement with Kathy Griffin over controversial Trump photo
The comedian has co-hosted CNN's annual New Year's Eve program alongside Anderson Cooper since 2007. Not only was she fired, but has now also lost an endorsement deal with a company that makes ergonomic footstools. A planned stand-up appearance on July 22 was also cancelled.
