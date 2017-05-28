Adichie who will also be the principal speaker at the Commencement Exercise will receive a Doctorate degree with U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins, as well as former Williams College provost and current president of Washington and Lee University Will Dudley, public health and environmental advocate Gina McCarthy and Gavin A. Schmidt, the director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.
Sunday, 28 May 2017
Chimamanda Adichie to receive Honorary Doctorate degree from Williams College in US
