 Chimamanda Adichie to receive Honorary Doctorate degree from Williams College in US | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 28 May 2017

Chimamanda Adichie to receive Honorary Doctorate degree from Williams College in US

Acclaimed Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree during the 228th Commencement Exercise at the Williams College in Massachusetts, US on the 4th of June.
Adichie who will also be the principal speaker at the Commencement Exercise will receive a Doctorate degree with U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins, as well as former Williams College provost and current president of Washington and Lee University Will Dudley, public health and environmental advocate Gina McCarthy and Gavin A. Schmidt, the director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.
Posted by at 5/28/2017 06:39:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts