Children’s Day with Total Nigeria

Total Nigeria is passionate about Children and will join millions around the world to celebrate our future leaders tomorrow.
Visit select stations in your city (list below) to enjoy a day of fun music and dance with your favorite carton mascot and get a ride on the bouncy castle. Kids also get free gifts like pencil cases, comic books and much more.
Parents are not left out in the fun as everyone gets a free insecticide with their purchase of an Awango by Total solar lamp.
Make children’s day fun for everyone and stop by Total service station this Saturday-May 27th 2017
1 comment:
TOTAL, CELEBRATING CHILDREN'S DAY AT A FUEL STATION IS TOO HAZARDOUS OOO
Post a Comment