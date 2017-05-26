 Children's day celebration: Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, receives pupils from Abuja public schools at the state house in Abuja (photos/video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

Children's day celebration: Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, receives pupils from Abuja public schools at the state house in Abuja (photos/video)

Some pupils selected from different public schools in Abuja, today paid a visit to the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, at the state house to commemorate this year's children's day celebration which is tomorrow May 27th.


NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Awesome time for the kids


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 17:37
Anonymous said...

Good one from osinbanjo. How far Buhari sef

26 May 2017 at 17:40
Kelvin said...

why all the hullaboo about children's day. you people apc have made nigeria so difficult that

their parents would not be able to do a proper celebration for them and millions of nigerian children.

26 May 2017 at 17:46
dj banti said...

Nice

26 May 2017 at 17:48

