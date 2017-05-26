@ProfOsinbajo Flags 🇳🇬 waving, Acting President @ProfOsinbajo takes photographs with the visiting FCT schoolchildren and their teachers. #ChildrensDay2017 pic.twitter.com/3AK8U8OmhH— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 26, 2017
Friday, 26 May 2017
Children's day celebration: Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, receives pupils from Abuja public schools at the state house in Abuja (photos/video)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/26/2017 05:37:00 pm
4 comments:
Awesome time for the kids
... Merited happiness
Good one from osinbanjo. How far Buhari sef
why all the hullaboo about children's day. you people apc have made nigeria so difficult that
their parents would not be able to do a proper celebration for them and millions of nigerian children.
Nice
