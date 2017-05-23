 Check out Rick Ross' tattoo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Check out Rick Ross' tattoo

Rick Ross showed off his tattoo of Notorious B.I.G.
Posted by at 5/23/2017 03:30:00 am

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

Omg,he is gaining his elephant weight back

23 May 2017 at 04:14
obiora said...

Thought he lost some weight

23 May 2017 at 04:19
Prince Shah said...

Locally made people go begin talk rubbish now...

23 May 2017 at 04:22
Anonymous said...

He is fat again. Oh my!

23 May 2017 at 04:36
Doris Ohagudo said...

I thought he is no more fat,is this an old picture

23 May 2017 at 04:38
Anonymous said...

Big Sheff should follow suit.

23 May 2017 at 04:47

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts