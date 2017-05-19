Check out the result of a Twitter poll asking if NYSC should be scrapped

The National Youth Service Corps has been beset with a myriad of problems ranging from poor welfare to the avoidable deaths of participants. Created in the wake of the civil war to foster unity among Nigerians, many are of the opinion that not only has it outlived its purpose, it hasn't done much to unite us as a people. Some are of the opinion that it is just another engine through which corrupt officials siphon public funds. Thoughts?
27 comments:
The end of the scheme is a dicey one. Truly not much have achieved by the scheme and so it would be necessary to end the programme, yet a whole lot of people will lose their jobs if the scheme is scrapped out.
Just past out though but No it's shouldn't be scraped.
only if people would see that NYSC actually creates oppourtunities. a good number of Nigerians would have absolutely no work experience if not for the compulsory NYSC (considering the years of experience organisations are always looking for during recruitment). people actually get jobs or connections that help them with jobs during NYSC. its not like those saying it should be scrapped actually have anything to do during that one year.
Yes please
http://bit.ly/2q0C8gP
It should be scrapped with immediate effect.
I had a memorable experience during my National Service. I associated with people outside my tribe, and I saw things from their perspective. Let's not forget that after graduation jobs do not come instantly, a lot of corp members use this opportunity to engage themselves while waiting while others get connected with jobs during their service. What needs change are the conditions during National Youth Service, like proper health care, accommodation, and the monthly allowance.
I am in support...d programme hasn't really met it expectations n the conditions in most camp is very poor for a graduate
I concur with every bit of the opinions here...
An emphatic NO!!!. It's helps build national integration. I met one of my best frnds today at the orientation camp. He's from Kano state, and being frnds with him has helped to destroy some of the myths abt the Hausa's that I always had in my head. So, no, it shd remain. It's not perfect, but it's effective in some regards.
Should be scrapped. Total waste of time!
Long live LIB
Which work experience? Teaching? Mtsheewwww
Those asking for NYSC to be scrapped are delusional. They either don't know why it was created or just aren't bothered to find out. It shouldn't be scrapped.
Im looking for assistance to raise 58,000 to start up a trade of egg supplying. Life has been very hard for me and how I survive each day is by the grace of God but I believe in God for a miracle in my life. Please any assistance given to me I will appreciate. Thank you Nnenne.nnenne@yahoo.com
Mmmmmmmh!
Not really.
I think instead of scrapping it,
The govt should make it compulsory for all political candidates before election..
Na think I think oooooh! As una think una own....
Am confused, am a drop out.
It should not scrapped
Majority of Nigeria twitter users are youths who are not ready to leave their comfort zones. What do you expect
It should be voluntary
In my opinion, NYSC scheme should not be scrapped rather the act that establised it should be amended and renamed as Operation Feed the Nation Scheme. All graduates should be made to undergo compulsory mechanical farming for one year and let's see if there will be jobs for youths, let's see if there will be farming in the nation or if poverty will not be alleviated .
WOW
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
DanYuma Gowon would be like #smfh right now.
Some of them don't know what nysc means, I served in gombe state, am Igbo,malam sidi precisely, believe me,I enjoyed my service year, some saying it should be scrapped,maybe they are drop out or first school leaving certificate holder... Youth obey the clarion call...ohhhh we dey go, small small so seee
Is Nysc a football club. Any idea
it shouldn't be scrapped out. Instead, most genuine coppers should be retained at their various places of assignment
Been*
90% for me, scrap NYSC O.
It fun though but I think it should be a thing of choice not compulsory as many lives are lose during the process and it risky serving in a place where there is language barrier because not all place accommodate outsiders expectly the north where it is highly religious as it take God grace to serve over there.
Post a Comment