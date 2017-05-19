 Check out the result of a Twitter poll asking if NYSC should be scrapped | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 19 May 2017

Check out the result of a Twitter poll asking if NYSC should be scrapped

The National Youth Service Corps has been beset with a myriad of problems ranging from poor welfare to the avoidable deaths of participants. Created in the wake of the civil war to foster unity among Nigerians, many are of the opinion that not only has it outlived its purpose, it hasn't done much to unite us as a people. Some are of the opinion that it is just another engine through which corrupt  officials siphon public funds. Thoughts?

Posted by at 5/19/2017 04:38:00 pm

27 comments:

Chuma Anumiri said...

The end of the scheme is a dicey one. Truly not much have achieved by the scheme and so it would be necessary to end the programme, yet a whole lot of people will lose their jobs if the scheme is scrapped out.

19 May 2017 at 16:54
daniel ubong said...

Just past out though but No it's shouldn't be scraped.

19 May 2017 at 17:02
chikamara nwaoha said...

only if people would see that NYSC actually creates oppourtunities. a good number of Nigerians would have absolutely no work experience if not for the compulsory NYSC (considering the years of experience organisations are always looking for during recruitment). people actually get jobs or connections that help them with jobs during NYSC. its not like those saying it should be scrapped actually have anything to do during that one year.

19 May 2017 at 17:03
Halima Yahaya said...

Yes please
19 May 2017 at 17:13
Cosmos Olakunle said...

It should be scrapped with immediate effect.

19 May 2017 at 17:23
akanetuk said...

I had a memorable experience during my National Service. I associated with people outside my tribe, and I saw things from their perspective. Let's not forget that after graduation jobs do not come instantly, a lot of corp members use this opportunity to engage themselves while waiting while others get connected with jobs during their service. What needs change are the conditions during National Youth Service, like proper health care, accommodation, and the monthly allowance.

19 May 2017 at 17:24
molokwu fumunanya said...

I am in support...d programme hasn't really met it expectations n the conditions in most camp is very poor for a graduate

19 May 2017 at 17:31
aneke samuel said...

I concur with every bit of the opinions here...

19 May 2017 at 17:37
Agbomen said...

An emphatic NO!!!. It's helps build national integration. I met one of my best frnds today at the orientation camp. He's from Kano state, and being frnds with him has helped to destroy some of the myths abt the Hausa's that I always had in my head. So, no, it shd remain. It's not perfect, but it's effective in some regards.

19 May 2017 at 18:37
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Should be scrapped. Total waste of time!


19 May 2017 at 18:46
MUFC said...

Which work experience? Teaching? Mtsheewwww

19 May 2017 at 19:08
uchenna njoku said...

Those asking for NYSC to be scrapped are delusional. They either don't know why it was created or just aren't bothered to find out. It shouldn't be scrapped.

19 May 2017 at 19:23
Anonymous said...

19 May 2017 at 19:33
Victoria Sampson said...

I think instead of scrapping it,
The govt should make it compulsory for all political candidates before election..
Na think I think oooooh! As una think una own....

19 May 2017 at 19:36
Aderemi Buraimoh said...

Am confused, am a drop out.

19 May 2017 at 19:43
harry nohni said...

It should not scrapped

19 May 2017 at 20:08
Anonymous said...

Majority of Nigeria twitter users are youths who are not ready to leave their comfort zones. What do you expect

19 May 2017 at 20:19
Anonymous said...

It should be voluntary

19 May 2017 at 20:48
Sola Jegede said...

In my opinion, NYSC scheme should not be scrapped rather the act that establised it should be amended and renamed as Operation Feed the Nation Scheme. All graduates should be made to undergo compulsory mechanical farming for one year and let's see if there will be jobs for youths, let's see if there will be farming in the nation or if poverty will not be alleviated .

19 May 2017 at 20:56
Vivian Reginalds said...

19 May 2017 at 21:06
JAO said...

DanYuma Gowon would be like #smfh right now.

19 May 2017 at 21:54
Anonymous said...

Some of them don't know what nysc means, I served in gombe state, am Igbo,malam sidi precisely, believe me,I enjoyed my service year, some saying it should be scrapped,maybe they are drop out or first school leaving certificate holder... Youth obey the clarion call...ohhhh we dey go, small small so seee

19 May 2017 at 22:05
Hilary Lefebvre said...

Is Nysc a football club. Any idea

19 May 2017 at 22:22
oj said...

it shouldn't be scrapped out. Instead, most genuine coppers should be retained at their various places of assignment

19 May 2017 at 22:27
Chuma Anumiri said...

Been*

19 May 2017 at 23:08
Onah Caleb said...

90% for me, scrap NYSC O.

19 May 2017 at 23:25
Anonymous said...

It fun though but I think it should be a thing of choice not compulsory as many lives are lose during the process and it risky serving in a place where there is language barrier because not all place accommodate outsiders expectly the north where it is highly religious as it take God grace to serve over there.

20 May 2017 at 00:07

