 Check out beautiful photos of a 'Camo themed' bridal shower of a Nigerian lady | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Check out beautiful photos of a 'Camo themed' bridal shower of a Nigerian lady

The gorgeous bride identified as Dorothy Oputa, shared these beautiful photos with her bridal squad looking gallant in camouflage outfits which they rocked at her bridal shower.

See more photos after the cut.




 
Photo Credit: Geovick Photography
9 comments:

James said...

Let power-tripped Nigerian soldiers catch them.

23 May 2017 at 11:47
Grant said...

Nothing dey sweet this people pass marriage. na there life achievement be dat. with the torch

in there eyes if care is not taken they wil snatch the groom b4 day light.

23 May 2017 at 11:48
Kelechi Ogbuji said...

Are they military personnels? Or is it cos they are ladies cos I know that military uniform is not allowed on civilians

23 May 2017 at 12:08
Mussy Ibrahim said...

Pls don't let Nigeria ignorance soldiers catch you, But I like the outfit though,it's rock....

23 May 2017 at 12:13
Saphire Muna said...

What else??

23 May 2017 at 12:14
Anonymous said...

Make army no catch Una o. Go ask that man in onitsha on a wheelchair

23 May 2017 at 12:20
Anonymous said...

Haterz take chill pill pls be happy for others so that good things can come your way...

23 May 2017 at 12:30
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👸

23 May 2017 at 12:34
Anonymous said...

I hope her husband to be is a soldier. Nigeria can look for her and her friends and beat them up

23 May 2017 at 12:49

