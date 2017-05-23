 Channels TV state house correspondent, Chukwuma Onuekwusi, has died | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Channels TV state house correspondent, Chukwuma Onuekwusi, has died

Channels Television's State House correspondent, Chukwuma Onuekwusi, has died. According to reports, he died in the early hours of today May 23rd.

A graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Chukwuma joined Channels TV in 1998. He is survived by wife and 3 Children. May his soul rest in peace, Amen. Meanwhile some of his friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tributes to him.


