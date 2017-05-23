A graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Chukwuma joined Channels TV in 1998. He is survived by wife and 3 Children. May his soul rest in peace, Amen. Meanwhile some of his friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tributes to him.
Tuesday, 23 May 2017
Channels TV state house correspondent, Chukwuma Onuekwusi, has died
