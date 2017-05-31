He wrote; "Circulate till these thieves are arrested, the 4 notorious men killed the 2 security guards at the new AYM Shafa filling station by shoprite Apo, Abuja yesterday 29th May 2017 and raided the ultramodern complex during the wee hour." Watch the video after the cut...
Wednesday, 31 May 2017
CCTV footage shows four men who allegedly killed security guards, robbing a shop in Abuja
He wrote; "Circulate till these thieves are arrested, the 4 notorious men killed the 2 security guards at the new AYM Shafa filling station by shoprite Apo, Abuja yesterday 29th May 2017 and raided the ultramodern complex during the wee hour." Watch the video after the cut...
1 comment:
Na wa for my country o...
When idris sang Nigeria jagaja, we were in heaven that time
