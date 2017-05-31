 CCTV footage shows four men who allegedly killed security guards, robbing a shop in Abuja | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

CCTV footage shows four men who allegedly killed security guards, robbing a shop in Abuja

A Facebook user, Dada Omotosho shared a CCTV footage showing four men breaking into a shop at AYM Shafa filling station, Apo, Abuja. According to him, the four guys killed two security guys attached to the complex and also raided the complex at the early hours of May 29th, 2017.

He wrote; "Circulate till these thieves are arrested, the 4 notorious men killed the 2 security guards at the new AYM Shafa filling station by shoprite Apo, Abuja yesterday 29th May 2017 and raided the ultramodern complex during the wee hour."




MUFC said...

Na wa for my country o...

When idris sang Nigeria jagaja, we were in heaven that time

31 May 2017 at 16:32

