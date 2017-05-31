Caitlyn Jenner plans to adopt children

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly planning to adopt a child in a bid to fill the void left by her strained relationship with her daughters, Kendall and Kylie. Radar earlier reported that the parent-of-six has grappled with becoming a mum before but has now made up her mind. She is now putting the adoption process into motion.
“Caitlyn’s timing in doing this sure is interesting since she’s on such rotten terms with her girls,” an insider explained.
“She’s insisting she doesn’t need a partner to raise a family and in fairness Cait’s a good experienced parent who’s got a lot of love to give.”
The source added:
"The trouble is that Caitlyn’s so self-consumed and preoccupied with her passion projects, so, bringing a new child into her world is the last thing she needs to be doing with her life.”
