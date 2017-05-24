Buhari will win again if he contests for president- Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu say

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday said President Buhari will win the Presidential election if he contests again. Speaking to state house correspondents during a press briefing in Abuja to mark the 2nd year anniversary of this government, Garba said President Buhari has done well and that no one can judge this administration based on the two years it has spent in office. He said:
“You cannot write the report card of this administration in two years. The mandate is four years and it is too early in the day. You don’t reach definite term in the mid-term. We will have a lot more to fulfill. If anybody tells you APC has failed, tell them it’s too early in the day, we still have two years, it’s a four year term”.
Also lending his voice, Special Adviser to President Buhari on media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said:
“People can always express their opinions, there is liberty on that but you don’t have a scientific survey that has given you the percentage of people that believed that the APC has failed. The second point is that, when a government via a party is voted into office, it is voted for a four year term under our own democratic arrangement. When you have spent two years which is like a midterm, the first half of a game, you don’t then determined that it has succeeded or it has failed. No. You can be accused of being atomistic using a small part to determine the whole. You can’t write the report card of this administration when it is just hitting the half way mark, that will not be fair. This administration will take Nigeria far beyond how it met it. So if anybody says APC has failed just tell them is too early in the day because is a four year-term and this is just two years. You don’t reach definitive conclusions in two years.’’
Reacting to rumors of a coup attempt and the statement released by the Chief of Army Staff warning soldiers to steer clear from politics, Adesina said:
"What the Chief of Army Staff said was a routine warning that goes to military officers, don’t hobnob with politicians and the army has explained the position. Let’s take that position and not stretch it beyond what the military has said because they are the ones that can give us the definitive position and they have spoken on it.’’
