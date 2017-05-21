Breaking: North Korea test fires new medium range ballistic missiles, threatens the U.S!

The missile, is their second missile test in the space of seven days after launching their most successful missile test last week.
In a statement, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said they were at "full military readiness" and were "closely monitoring signs for additional provocation by the North Korean military". On Sunday, North Korean state newspaper Minju Joson threatened more missile launches against the United States.
Minju Joson said: "If the US persists in confrontation with the DPRK (North Korea), the latter will show how the crime-woven history of the US is put to an end. "Many more weapons capable of striking the US will be launched from this land. This is the DPRK's answer to the Trump administration."
4 comments:
Nawa oooo
Get GLO and Etisalat free browsing cheat now and Stop wasting money on data.
Empty vessels.
north korea and their fatty bum bum leader has started looking for trouble.
click here now for penis enlargement
the new sheriff in town is trump and he is no afraid to approve of deadly force against them.
This north Korean president is a fool.
Post a Comment