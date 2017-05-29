According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the father of two was put in jail at 7:18am and later released at 10:50am on his own recognizance. He is now facing a charge of driving with a blood alcohol level above Florida's legal limit of .08.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 29 May 2017
Breaking news: Tiger Wood arrested for DUI...see his cute mug shot! Lol
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the father of two was put in jail at 7:18am and later released at 10:50am on his own recognizance. He is now facing a charge of driving with a blood alcohol level above Florida's legal limit of .08.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/29/2017 04:53:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment