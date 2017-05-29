 Breaking news: Tiger Wood arrested for DUI...see his cute mug shot! Lol | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 29 May 2017

Breaking news: Tiger Wood arrested for DUI...see his cute mug shot! Lol

Gold legend Tiger Woods, 41, was arrested early this morning Monday May 29th in Jupiter, Florida on a charge of drunk driving.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the father of two was put in jail at 7:18am and later released at 10:50am on his own recognizance. He is now facing a charge of driving with a blood alcohol level above Florida's legal limit of .08.
