D'banj welcomes first child, a baby boy 'Daniel The Third'

Yes! LIB exclusively told you a few days back that our very own, Kokomaster, D'banj and his wife have been in the United States and are expecting their first child.
D'banj just broke the news a few minutes ago on Instagram that he's now a father and he's named his son Daniel. They actually welcomed their son last week. Big congrats to him and his wife!
