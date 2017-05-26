 D'banj welcomes first child, a baby boy 'Daniel The Third' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

D'banj welcomes first child, a baby boy 'Daniel The Third'

Yes! LIB exclusively told you a few days back that our very own, Kokomaster, D'banj and his wife have been in the United States and are expecting their first child.

D'banj just broke the news a few minutes ago on Instagram that he's now a father and he's named his son Daniel. They actually welcomed their son last week. Big congrats to him and his wife!
Posted by at 5/26/2017 06:02:00 pm

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

Congratulations to him!

26 May 2017 at 18:08
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to them

26 May 2017 at 18:10
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Congratulations to him.




~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

26 May 2017 at 18:10
oiza said...

Congrats to him! That child would be so cute!

26 May 2017 at 18:11

