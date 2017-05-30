Brazilian legend Ronaldo believes his namesake, C.Ronaldo will scoop the Balon d'or ahead of Lionel Messi

As always, the eternal rivals will go head to head for football's highest individual award thanks to stellar seasons with their respective clubs.
Messi bagged 54 goals in all competitions but could only help Barcelona to just the Copa Del Rey.
Ronaldo notched up a relatively modest 40 goals in all competitions but they have come when Real Madrid needed them most and thanks to him, they're league champions and will play in the champions league final come June 3.
Brazilian soccer legend, Ronaldo De Lima has voiced his admiration for both players but believes Ronaldo is in pole position to claim his fifth balon d'or and pull level with Messi. He said: “This year, I would choose Cristiano Ronaldo as the winner of the Ballon D’or.
“For the last two years, he has been decisive. He was key in so many matches in the Champions League, he’s in the final. Cristiano’s numbers can’t be ignored.”
“Both of them are fantastic. “I love Messi with the ball at his feet, he scores goals and does all the rest too. But Cristiano’s numbers can’t be ignored. “It’s a cruel comparison. Both of them deserve respect.”
