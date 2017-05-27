Boy, 7, with congenital heart disease becomes first person on Saturn, thanks to virtual reality (video)

Zayden Wright was diagnosed with three different heart defects just days after he was born prematurely in an emergency C-section. Since then, he has had three open heart surgeries and regular doctor’s appointments. In between hospital visits and treatment, Zayden is just like every other young boy with dreams and for him, his biggest dream was always to visit outer space.
"He’s fascinated with the stars and planets and astronauts,” his mom, Shonda Wright, told InsideEdition.com. “It was always the sky. As a little boy, he’ll look up at the sky and say, ‘Let’s make a wish.'"And his wish, though seemingly impossible, was made possible by Make-A-Wish Foundation. It all started when Wright had a conversation with her son to find out what he thinks space would look like. Unknown to the boy, his mother recorded his entire vision and sent the tape to a team, which included a former astronaut, who would redesign space in virtual reality in accordance of what the boy wanted to see, including the little green alien that would wave to him from a passing planet, and the red spaceship he would travel in.
After nearly a year of planning, the day finally came when Zayden was invited to put on his space suit, strap into a model rocket, put on his VR headset, and explore space.
“That day when they revealed his mission, he cried tears of joy for the first time ever,” Wright said. “He created his way of going out there. My son’s imagination got him there. Zayden was the one who kept us strong. Zayden keeps smiling.”
Zayden will never be able to participate in sports because of his heart condition, though surgery has made him better. Hence, his mother sees his journey to space as a big trophy for her son.
3 comments:
White pple and their heart of gold. And other race wonder why they go far in dis world
Hmmm
... Merited happiness
What an excellent boy
Always visit onyesblog.blogspot.com
For World,nigeria,celebrity,gist,fashion,beauty,and inspiration news
Post a Comment