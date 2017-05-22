 Bobrisky shares makeup photos, says he belongs to someone rich | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Bobrisky shares makeup photos, says he belongs to someone rich

Bobrisky tells anyone who cares to know that he already belongs to someone rich. More photos after the cut...

Posted by at 5/22/2017 03:00:00 am

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Radarada...I spit on u

22 May 2017 at 04:11
Nnenne George said...

Linda thank u o atleast for this insult.. always robbing this maggot on our face. Without your blog, the likes of him would have disappeared.

22 May 2017 at 04:46
Ochuko Iyogwoya said...

So true, nonsense publicity

22 May 2017 at 04:57
Anonymous said...

You are of all men most miserable

22 May 2017 at 05:30
Anonymous said...

You are of all men most miserable

22 May 2017 at 05:31

