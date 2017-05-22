 Bobrisky has a question for Nigerians! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 22 May 2017

Bobrisky has a question for Nigerians!

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has been in New York for a while and he's just asked his fans if he should stay abroad or return home. What do you think he should do?
Posted by at 5/22/2017 03:32:00 am

8 comments:

Mufasa said...

Let Trump catch you as a guest overstaying his abi na her stay you go sabi. Gerra outta here

22 May 2017 at 03:55
Halimat Bankole said...

My sister. Biko Newyork suit u oooo. The thunderrrr that will strike u if u near nigeria airport is BASED ON LOGISTICS

22 May 2017 at 04:03
Anonymous said...

Please stay back America need more dishwashers..

22 May 2017 at 04:16
MAYBUMS123 said...

No ohhhh abeg stay there give us back our Nigerian passport

22 May 2017 at 04:18
Nnenne George said...

Guys oya answer him nah.. his Customers sure would miss him but as for me, he should disapper into thin air and vanish. He is nothing but a nuisance to the society. 😋

22 May 2017 at 04:41
Anonymous said...

The Hate in this Country is too Much, please stay back there o. B4 Nigerians assassinate you one day

22 May 2017 at 05:32
Anonymous said...

Please come back but to Biafra

22 May 2017 at 05:55
Anonymous said...

Make 250k per month in naira and usd and live the life you want. This is a legitimate online business where you earn 7-15k daily doing 5-10 minutes work. Take action now and earn today. goo.gl/UTYqjb

22 May 2017 at 06:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts