Black Americans drag Dencia for her outfit to 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Singer and business entrepreneur, Dencia, wore this unique outfit to the Billboard Music award and Black Americans came for her outfit and the fact that she sells bleaching cream. Read some of the comments after the cut...
4 comments:
It's mind-boggling why Dencia still buys these tickets to attend these kiddie, meaningless awards at her age. Unless she attends such, to promote her cream, there really is no sense in it. She is being the button of the A.A jokes because if the Cream that many of their celebs but in secret and those who can't afford the cream wish they can. Also, let's not forget the Lisa RYE incident. A.A's are jealous hypocrites and Dencia needs to go sit her silly as down somewhere. All this accept me by force is not working for her sadly. She's got money, all she needs on top, is more class. She's African and should know better.lets hope she doesn't get cornered in the restroom someday by one of them
Anyway that's what she wanted.. to be dragged. Now she has gotten the attention she desperately needed, next tin is to go to her IG and start ranting..
She Wanna be world famous.They are talkig about her right now.lol.Yellow fever
When black pple start their racist comment, it's worse dan d whites. There is notin wrong with this outfit since its fashion. Nicki, Rihanna, Lady gaga wear tins like dis and receive award sef. Anyways Dancia ain't lookin for positive comment bcos she no send period.
