Billions of naira found in Aba

Aba producers generate a large amount of revenue, although they lack some needed infrastructure. More importantly, their products are becoming more widely recognized. Long gone are the days when Aba made was associated with inferiority.
TBWA\Concept Unit together with Ford Foundation developed a brand awareness campaign to promote and unearth the hidden treasures in Aba. The campaign is in support of the Abia state government initiatives to drive economic growth in Aba.
The Proudly Made-in-Aba campaign was launched on the 19th of May 2017 with an event that was well attended by top government dignitaries and members of the press. It was flagged off by the state Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu. The event revealed the documentaries on the story of Aba to top Abia state government officials and dignitaries present.
A strong Aba brand will be beneficial to manufacturers and businesses from Aba and immensely beneficial to the government as regards taxes and employment. Aba can flip the negative impression associated with MADE in Aba products. But more importantly this will be in massive resonance with new federal government policy of encouraging strong local industries and clusters.
This is only the start as TBWA\Concept Unit is committed to supporting brand building initiatives for Aba and the various businesses that operate in the industrial city.
You too can help spread the reality about Aba by wearing Made in Aba. Show your support by signing up on www.proudlymadeinaba.com for more news, events and information on made in Aba products.
8 comments:
If only the government will invest in our resources
... Merited happiness
thankGod for the awareness aba is truly a goldmine
Nice.
100% on point. Very enterprising town.
they can produce quality shoes in aba, the problem has always been branding and protecting the brand.
producers of quality shoes usually have copy cat watering their brand.
i wouldnt know who sponsored this story but the last time i checked the road to this Gold mine is not accessible people leaving in this city called Aba are even fed up with government, why wasnt the programme done bin Aba or the said Ariara Market. Aba as an industrial area can only work when the present Governor start looking at critical things in improving the life of the people by giving them Good road which is their constitutional right and stop showcasing whats not important, as there are so many talents in that state.
Put the place on order first. Good roads and security are urgently needed.
