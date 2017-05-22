Biker miraculously cheats death when he ploughs into back of driver who cut him up before landing on the boot of the moving car (video)

The motorcyclist had been on his Harley Davidson bike, cruising down a Los Angeles road when, without warning, a blue Toyota saloon car pulls into the lane reserved for motorbikes. The biker had no time to stop so he smashed straight into the back of the car.
The biker moaned audibly as he hits the car then says: "Oh f***" before he's thrown onto the boot of the moving vehicle. He shouts for the driver of the vehicle to stop as he bangs on the window of the car.
“I can’t believe you right now dude,” the biker can be heard saying.
When the car finally stops, the biker limps up to the driver’s window and says: “Are you joking me? “Bro are you kidding me? I almost just died. I was on top of your car.”
The driver looked unbothered as he looked straight ahead and murmured a half-hearted apology. This incensed the biker and he shouted back at the driver.
“You are not sorry. You almost killed me. My leg is f***** right now dude. What are you thinking there is a yellow line for a reason. Pull the f*** over. I don’t even know if my bike can move right now. What are you doing?” he yelled.The biker later shared the video on YouTube to create awareness about road usage and safety.
See the video below.
