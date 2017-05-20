Beyonce just gave birth to a boy and a girl, according to MediaTakeOut. Lol.

Congratulations are in order – according to a source claiming to have inside knowledge into Beyonce’s pregnancy. According to the tipster Beyonce gave birth this morning – to a lovely and health pair of twins – a boy and a girl.
We’re told that the couple gave birth at Cedars Sinai and that she is recovering well.
This is a MediaTakeOut.com EXCLUSIVE report.
25 comments:
Congrats Bey.
Wow wow wow,congratulations to them.
Congrats Beyonce
Congratulations dear.
We shall soon find out
... Merited happiness
My Aunty just gave birth...
Who cares,abeg...
Giving birth na matter now
Wow
Congrats to the couple..I tap in their blessing
Wow this is really strange
They couldn't even wait to go home so they enjoy it really well.
I tap into your blessings queen B.
I'm happy for ya queen 'B'
I'm happy for ya Queen B
Media takeout.. You'll never know wen dy re truthfull..
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Until I hear this from reliable source, I too will take this info with a pinch of salt
Everytime you keep writing 'since it's coming from media takeout, we will take it with a pinch of salt'. Your own blog is plagued with copy n paste stories, typo errors and useless headlines. If na person tell you this one now, you will release video telling the world how you trekked from unilag to ibadan becos you were once broke. Idiot!
Fake news
Congrats to her.
Very possible ivf babies. They selected d sex well
I shout a Big Amen 4 u.
Hey!!
Y the Hate?
Hmmm!... dee
Ode!! Giving birth na real matter now, do you know how many women never return alive? Ask your mother
Go do ur own ivf if it's easy... dee
Either way its their babies. So shut the fuck up.
Congrats
Well in the absence of a more credible source, for now, i'll hv to say congrats to Beyonce and JayZ.
