 Beyonce just gave birth to a boy and a girl, according to MediaTakeOut. Lol. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Beyonce just gave birth to a boy and a girl, according to MediaTakeOut. Lol.

Lol. MTO is reporting that Beyonce just gave birth to a boy and a girl. Well, since it's coming from them, we are going to take it with a pinch of salt. See how they are reporting it below. MTO wrote:
Congratulations are in order – according to a source claiming to have inside knowledge into Beyonce’s pregnancy. According to the tipster Beyonce gave birth this morning – to a lovely and health pair of twins – a boy and a girl.

We’re told that the couple gave birth at Cedars Sinai and that she is recovering well.

This is a MediaTakeOut.com EXCLUSIVE report.
Posted by at 5/20/2017 04:10:00 pm

25 comments:

Cornelius Chukwu said...

Congrats Bey.

20 May 2017 at 16:25
daniel ubong said...

Wow wow wow,congratulations to them.

20 May 2017 at 16:37
Anonymous said...

Congrats Beyonce

20 May 2017 at 16:43
mee link said...

Congratulations dear.

20 May 2017 at 16:52
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

We shall soon find out


... Merited happiness

20 May 2017 at 17:00
Bobai Nazeem said...

My Aunty just gave birth...
Who cares,abeg...
Giving birth na matter now

20 May 2017 at 17:06
Yoruba fine girl said...

Wow
Congrats to the couple..I tap in their blessing



Wow this is really strange
They couldn't even wait to go home so they enjoy it really well.





Curvy Abuja Woman promises to give any man that satisfy her 50k per day...must
See photos here<

20 May 2017 at 17:06
Anonymous said...

I tap into your blessings queen B.

20 May 2017 at 17:21
Leo J said...

I'm happy for ya queen 'B'

20 May 2017 at 17:34
Leo J said...

I'm happy for ya Queen B

20 May 2017 at 17:34
Mbamalu Nellie said...

Media takeout.. You'll never know wen dy re truthfull..

20 May 2017 at 17:36
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 17:47
Anonymous said...

Until I hear this from reliable source, I too will take this info with a pinch of salt

20 May 2017 at 17:56
Anonymous said...

Everytime you keep writing 'since it's coming from media takeout, we will take it with a pinch of salt'. Your own blog is plagued with copy n paste stories, typo errors and useless headlines. If na person tell you this one now, you will release video telling the world how you trekked from unilag to ibadan becos you were once broke. Idiot!

20 May 2017 at 18:00
Anonymous said...

Fake news

20 May 2017 at 19:17
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Congrats to her.

20 May 2017 at 20:01
Anonymous said...

Very possible ivf babies. They selected d sex well

20 May 2017 at 20:01
RareSpecie Z said...

I shout a Big Amen 4 u.

20 May 2017 at 20:35
RareSpecie Z said...

Hey!!
Y the Hate?

20 May 2017 at 20:36
dee boi said...

Hmmm!... dee

20 May 2017 at 20:37
Rita said...

Ode!! Giving birth na real matter now, do you know how many women never return alive? Ask your mother

20 May 2017 at 20:37
dee boi said...

Go do ur own ivf if it's easy... dee

20 May 2017 at 20:38
Anonymous said...

Either way its their babies. So shut the fuck up.

20 May 2017 at 20:54
Anonymous said...

Congrats

20 May 2017 at 21:08
Agbomen said...

Well in the absence of a more credible source, for now, i'll hv to say congrats to Beyonce and JayZ.

20 May 2017 at 21:16

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts