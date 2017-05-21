 Between sisters; Kate & Pippa Middleton and their expensive wedding gowns (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Between sisters; Kate & Pippa Middleton and their expensive wedding gowns (photos)

Kate Middleton married Prince William at Westminster Abbey in 2011, while her younger sister, Pippa married billionaire hedge fund manager James Matthews, at a church in Englefield, Berkshire on Saturday.

Both sisters opted for brilliant white gowns with sweeping skirts, full tulles veils and tiaras. However, while Kate's dress was made by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen and is said to have cost a staggering £250,000, Pippa wore a stunning £40,000 Giles Deacon gown. Are the dresses similar?


