Both sisters opted for brilliant white gowns with sweeping skirts, full tulles veils and tiaras. However, while Kate's dress was made by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen and is said to have cost a staggering £250,000, Pippa wore a stunning £40,000 Giles Deacon gown. Are the dresses similar?
Sunday, 21 May 2017
Between sisters; Kate & Pippa Middleton and their expensive wedding gowns (photos)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/21/2017 08:07:00 pm
