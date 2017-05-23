Benue state Governor, Ortom, signs bill prohibiting open grazing into law

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Monday, signed an Open Grazing Prohibition Bill 2017 into law, at a stakeholders meeting at the government house in Makurdi. The bill prescribes a 5 year jail term for herdsmen or pastoralist caught engaging in open grazing of animals in the state.
“The law brings an end to the incessant clash between livestock/herds rearers and crop farmers in the state, who in attempts to protect their respective interest, clash, kill maim and destroy persons and properties,” Governor Ortom said.
Under the law, it would be illegal for livestock owners or farmers to bear firearms.
“Any person found guilty of open grazing, shall be sentenced to five years’ imprisonment or a fine of N1,000, 000. It is an offence if livestock to stray to the other persons’ land. No open grazing, no movement of livestock on foot within and across Benue state and no livestock owner or farmer shall carry firearms,” Ortom said.
So the governor's brain has started working after so many killings in the state.
Good but they had been slow to create the law. Also it has to be strictly enforced.
