Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Benue state education board begins translation of science textbooks to Tiv language

The Executive Chairman, Benue State Universal Education Board, Revd Philip Tachin, has disclosed that the Board has commenced translation of Science Textbooks to Tiv language and is exploring ways to do same in Idoma and Igede languages to enhance and encourage learning.

Tachin disclosed this yesterday while declaring open a two-week Teacher Professional Development Workshop tagged: Strengthening Mathematics and Science Education (SMASE) holding at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church Hall in Makurdi.
1 comment:

Alloy Chikezie said...

A step in the right direction.

24 May 2017 at 16:17

