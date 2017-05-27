Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor separate after 17 years of marriage

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate".
"Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."The couple, who met while filming a never-broadcast TV pilot called Heat Vision and Jack, got married in May 2000 at an oceanfront ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii.
Ben Stiller told ET in 2007:
"When I met her, I pretty much thought, 'That's the person'". "It was like, 'Wow, this is a great person. I love her.'"The couple have two children, daughter Ella Olivia born in April 2002 and son Quinlin Dempsey born in July 2005.
"It's the best. I mean, I think that, you know, the reality is there's such an unspoken connection," Taylor shared. "I feel like for us, when we first met, it was on set... He's amazing." "Having a sense of humor is the secret to our marriage" she continued. "I have to say, sense of humor is the greatest thing."
"I say that's the secret to a happy marriage anywhere in any city, not just Hollywood," Stiller agreed. "I think you got to laugh, because after a while, you know, life is life. We all have to deal with what life throws at us, so you got to have a sense of humor about it. If you can share that, at the end, it makes a huge difference."
