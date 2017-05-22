 Beautiful makeup photos of actress, Rita Dominic | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 22 May 2017

Beautiful makeup photos of actress, Rita Dominic

Actress, Rita Dominic looks ageless in new makeup snaps shared over the weekend! This was her look to the private screening of Funke Akindele-Bello's new TV series, Industreet. Another photo after the cut...


Posted by at 5/22/2017 06:58:00 am

7 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Rita nwaturuocha making sense

22 May 2017 at 07:02
Vivian Reginalds said...

beauty!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 May 2017 at 07:04
samuel Ezebuchi said...

Stunning!

22 May 2017 at 07:09
Anonymous said...

Pls go and marry biko, linda pls stop boring us with this woman's pic

22 May 2017 at 07:33
Coyture Darrell. said...

Cute

22 May 2017 at 07:42
Anonymous said...

Meek Meel said he caught Nikie having sex with security

22 May 2017 at 07:43
Nnenne George said...

She sure looks beautiful 🖒

22 May 2017 at 07:55

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts