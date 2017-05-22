BBN's Ese Eriata cautions boys who try to date women they cannot afford!

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
The second message make sense.
hmm There is no harm in trying.
Lol... every shoe get size. Mercy aigbe husband take note!!!
Lol... every shoe get size. Mercy aigbe's husband take note!!!
Silly bunch of nonenties everywhere who will not go and work. Make una de there de wait for guys who will come and afford u people.ndi ara I hate silly gals with passion
Post a Comment
5 comments:
The second message make sense.
hmm There is no harm in trying.
Lol... every shoe get size. Mercy aigbe husband take note!!!
Lol... every shoe get size. Mercy aigbe's husband take note!!!
Silly bunch of nonenties everywhere who will not go and work. Make una de there de wait for guys who will come and afford u people.ndi ara I hate silly gals with passion
Post a Comment