Monday, 22 May 2017

BBN's Ese Eriata cautions boys who try to date women they cannot afford!

As Former (fake) Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Ese Eriata, shared via Snapchat. Can all those guilty kindly came take their sub? Lol. Read what she wrote after the cut...

Posted by at 5/22/2017 03:14:00 am

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

The second message make sense.

22 May 2017 at 03:59
victory aigbe said...

hmm There is no harm in trying.

22 May 2017 at 04:23
Nnenne George said...

Lol... every shoe get size. Mercy aigbe husband take note!!!

22 May 2017 at 04:43
Nnenne George said...

Anonymous said...

Silly bunch of nonenties everywhere who will not go and work. Make una de there de wait for guys who will come and afford u people.ndi ara I hate silly gals with passion

22 May 2017 at 05:37

